More wind means high fire danger returns today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cool high pressure will continue to hold on to South Texas for about another day before humidity levels begin to rise from the Gulf as the high moves out to our east.

The “cool” weather will only be felt in the mornings, as we’ve started off with temperatures in the 40s and 50s yesterday, today and again for tomorrow.

The winds have played a big factor in our weather forecasts over the last couple of days and today will be no exception. We had a bit of a break yesterday from them, but today, they’re back and they’ll be gusting close to 30-35 MPH throughout the day.

With the extra winds in the forecast today, the National Weather Service here in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning for the entire region for the high fire danger that will be present. Do your part to help reduce the risks of wildfires by throwing cigarette butts properly and not out the window, do not drag chains from vehicles, do not park in tall grass and keep outdoor activities involving flames or sparks to a minimum.

We’ll keep very low humidity in the forecast today and tomorrow, before those start to go up over the weekend. However, even with increased humidity, the wind and dry vegetation will be enough to keep elevated fire concerns through the weekend.

Otherwise, if you like sunny skies, you’ll enjoy the forecast for the end of the week and right into the weekend as afternoon highs soar into the low to mid-80s.

Winds will gust even stronger early next week around 30-40 MPH, with highs in the lower 80s, ahead of our next frontal boundary.

That looks to arrive late Tuesday and into Wednesday and will bring some isolated rainfall chances back in the forecast. Like our previous front, the best chances of that rain will, unfortunately, stay to our north and east. We’ll monitor moving forward and adjust the forecast as necessary.

Today: Mainly sunny and nice with more wind and still very dry with high fire danger; Red Flag Warnings in place…High: 82…Wind: NNW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Quiet, clear and chilly…Low: 44…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Another round of sunshine, little less wind, but very warm and dry…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, a few more clouds, still very warm and windy with increasing humidity; elevated fire weather concerns…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, windy and very warm with elevated fire weather…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Monday: Even stronger wind gusts with higher humidity and partly cloudy skies, still elevated fire weather concerns…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Tuesday: Strong wind gusts, warm, and humid under increasing clouds…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!