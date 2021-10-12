More wind, heat and a few showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary that moved through South Texas yesterday is already retreating to the north as a warm front and bringing some very humid and sticky conditions to the region this morning.

In addition, there are few areas of some light drizzle/showers as well under partly cloudy skies.

The winds have been howling for a couple of days now, topping out at Corpus Christi International at 37 MPH yesterday. They’ll continue to be on the gusty side today and for the rest of the week.

There are a couple of items at play in weather pattern over the next several days.

The first is Hurricane Pamela that is churning in the eastern Pacific. The forecast is to make landfall over the southern Mexico, near Puerto Vallarta, overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. The remnants of that system are forecast to drive over the mountains of Mexico and head towards Central Texas.

In addition, there is a large upper-level storm system that is riding through the 4-Corners area, the main cause of our gusty winds from the south-southeast, that is driving a moderately strong cold front towards Texas too.

The cold front the remnants of Pamela are expected to collide with one another tomorrow and tomorrow afternoon and result in a good number of showers and storms from the Big Bend, Hill Country and towards East Texas. We’ll be just south of where are the activity is forecast to run into each other, but still result in scattered showers and storms in the region, particularly for us, on Thursday. Some locations could pick up half an inch to an inch of rain. Higher amounts will be to our north.

Then, Friday evening and night, the associated cold front will finally push through South Texas bringing much cooler and drier air to the region and will result in fantastic weekend conditions with morning lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s and 80s under a lot of sunshine.

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, windy and hot with a few stray showers…High: 91…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: up to 105.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid, muggy and windy; few stray showers…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, humid and windy with a few stray showers…High: 89…Wind; SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: up to 104.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, humidity and some scattered showers; still hot and windy…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Less rainfall in the area, more north; mainly sunny, very hot, humid and windy…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front arrives in the early morning hours bringing cooler and drier conditions with lots of sunshine…High: 80…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Chilly morning in the 50s…lots of afternoon sunshine, dry and cool…High: 81…Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!