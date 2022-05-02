More wind and heat this week

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — We’re starting the day with a few showers and storms on the radar this morning with a complex of showers and storms that started off in West Texas and are slowly dissipating as they enter our region. Some of the activity made its way into our northern counties around Live Oak, Bee and Refugio counties, but a good chunk of it headed into the Victoria Crossroads and left many of us high and dry.

Upper-level high pressure will continue to have a strong hold on our forecast throughout the rest of the week. That means that we’ll have plenty of heat and high humidity.

Storm systems will move through northern parts of the state and that will also keep our winds elevated and gusty throughout the week as well.

For today, that extra wind means that Small Craft Advisories are posted until 7PM as well as a High Rip Current Risks along all Gulf-facing beaches as well.

Whether you are an experienced swimmer or not, staying in knee-deep water will be a good idea for the next several days and/or to stay near a lifeguard if you plan on swimming in the Gulf. If you do get caught in a rip current, try to stay calm and swim parallel to the shore and yell for help. If you can tread the water to conserve energy, do so as well. This is especially true for areas near piers and jetties.

Sunday also marked the start of Hurricane Preparedness Week and the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins in 30 days. Do you have a plan in place on what you and your family will do if one of these storms comes to the Coastal Bend? It’s a good idea to have that in place. Don’t get caught off-guard.

Finally, a weak front will stall north of our area on Thursday and will result in a few showers for our northern counties again, but most of us will continue to stay dry. The rainfall opportunity is still looking bleak through the weekend. Just stay cool and hydrated as we enter the hot months of the season.

Today: Strong winds, very warm to hot and lots of humidity; high rip current risks and small craft advisories along the coast, use caution…High: 89…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Winds remain elevated, muggy and cloudy…Low: 74…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and hot…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Wednesday: Holding on to a good mix of clouds and sunshine, very warm to hot and still windy and muggy…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: Weak front stalls to our north and may throw a shower or two in our northern counties; many of us stay hot, dry and windy…High: 91…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: Near 100°.

Friday: Very hot, muggy and windy with partly cloudy skies…High: 91…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: Near 100° again.

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy skies, winds continue to be on the gusty side leading to plenty of humidity and hot temperatures with heat indices over 100°; stay hydrated and drink lots of water if outdoors.

Have a great day!