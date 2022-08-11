More tropical moisture means better rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our hot and dry weather pattern is slowly beginning to break down as our high pressure heat dome retreats towards the Rockies and allows an abundance of tropical moisture and an upper-level disturbance to move into the area.

The result of these weather parameters will destabilize our weather pattern and result in some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area.

The forecast rainfall will not be drought-busting, as rainfall amounts are going to vary widely.

There will be some areas that don't receive a whole lot, around a trace to a quarter of an inch. Others will average around .50-1 inch of rain, while some spotty areas could pick up a couple of inches of beneficial rainfall. That is just going to be the nature of this round of rainfall.

Despite extra clouds and rain chances, it will still be hot. Highs will top the middle to upper 90s today. On Friday and Saturday those will head down into the low 90s, so not quite as hot.

The disturbance will exit by Sunday and as we head into next week we'll crank up the heat and wind with highs back near 100 degrees.

Today: Increasing clouds over South Texas with light winds and still blazing hot temperatures; isolated to scattered showers and storms develop in the early afternoon through the early evening before dissipating overnight, some will produce locally heavy rain…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Tonight: Partly to mainly cloudy skies with a few light showers possible; light winds and mild…Low: 74…Wind: Light & Variable.

Friday: Mainly cloudy skies with more isolated to scattered showers and storms developing as heat of the day gets underway; still the chance of heavy downpours possible with rainfall amounts varying widely…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies as we’ll have another opportunity for isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area with heavy downpours possible…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Sunday: Chance of rainfall begins to go down, but still partly to mainly cloudy skies with showers early in the day and then favoring sunshine by the late afternoon…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-15…Heat Index: 100-105.

Monday: Partly cloudy, the heat cranks up along with the wind; so hot, humid and windy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Tuesday: Outside of a stray seabreeze shower, the sunshine, heat and humidity take over…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Have a great day and here’s to hoping you get some beneficial rains!