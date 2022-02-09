More sunshine today with seasonal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had beautiful conditions over South Texas yesterday with light winds, plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs right near seasonal average.

If this is the type of weather pattern that you enjoy, you’re going to enjoy the rest of the forecast through the end of the week.

High pressure will start to move over to the east, and over the Gulf, throughout the day today and more on Thursday and Friday and that will begin to slowly increase humidity across the area. Though not overly bearing, we could begin to see a bit more fog on the early morning drives. In addition, we’ll see a few more clouds hanging around the area as well.

The next big weather maker for us will be in the form of a cold front that is forecast to arrive here in South Texas early Saturday afternoon. Winds will increase a bit from the north around 15-25 MPH, some cooler air will filter into the region, and we’ll have the opportunity for a few brief isolated showers. Not everyone will see some of the rainfall, but they’ll be isolated in the region, and some could pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain. Overall, not a big deal.

We’ll cool down into the upper 50s to low 60s on Super Bowl Sunday. Evening conditions look great with clearing skies, lighter winds and temperatures in the low 50s to eventually upper 40s heading into kick-off time.

Morning lows on Sunday and Monday morning will be on the cold to chilly side with lots of mid to low 30s area-wide. However, we’ll warm right back up near seasonal levels with plenty of sunshine as we head into the new week and for Valentine’s Day.

Today: Very nice, sunny and seasonal with light winds…High: 72…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, pleasant and tranquil with chilly temps…Low: 40…Wind: NW 4-8 MPH.

Thursday: Few more clouds, still pleasant and nice with mild temperatures…High: 72…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny, mild and nice…High: 73…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front arrives around midday with a few isolated showers, cooler temperatures and some gusty northerly winds…High: 70…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Super Bowl Sunday: Cold morning, clearing out, cool afternoon with lighter winds…High: 62…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Monday Valentine’s Day: Mainly sunny and milder…High: 70…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!