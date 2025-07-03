More sunshine, heat, and haze heading into the holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Stray showers to wrap up along the coaat this morning
- Moderate heat risk today and tomorrow
- Saharan dust moves into the area
We start our trend of drier, hotter, and hazier conditions for the second half of the week today. Mostly cloudy skies will greet us to start our Thursday morning, with some sunshine in the mix throughout the day. Temperatures will be near average in the low 90s with feels-like temps as high as 105. By Independence Day and over the holiday weekend, temperatures will be above average in the mid-90s with increasing sunshine and haze. Another round of Saharan dust is expected to arrive late today through early Friday, resulting in another dip in air quality for the holiday weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny skies, warm
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 5-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Independence Day: Partly sunny and hotter
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 5-20 mph
Have a great day!