More sunshine and milder today, but another front is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After seeing a lot of cloud coverage yesterday with afternoon high temperatures struggling to get out of the low 50s, surface-based high pressure will slowly nudge southward in our direction today and give us some drier air which will result in some sunshine.

We are beginning the day though with a good amount of cloud coverage and there are still even a few spots of some light shower/drizzle activity near the coastline and down in the Rio Grande Valley. A few of those more moderate showers may clip our southern and coastal counties in the early to mid-morning hours, but they are contending with the dry air as they push into the Gulf. Most of us will remain dry and chilly this morning.

With more sunshine and high pressure nearby, our temperatures will moderate upward this afternoon into the middle 60s. Still below seasonal average though. May require at least a light jacket throughout the day.

Unfortunately, the clouds return by later tonight and into Thursday as winds and humidity pick up ahead of our next cold front.

That front is forecast to arrive around the midday hours on Friday and temperatures will do their best to max out in the upper 60s to lower 70s prior to the front moving in. Once frontal passage occurs in your location, temperatures will start to drop again on the heels of a strong northerly wind around 15-25 MPH and gusting closer to 35 MPH.

Along the front we could see a few stray to isolated showers, however there’s not a lot of moisture for the boundary to work with so many of us will be left want more of rainfall with the few hundredths, to tenths at best, that the frontal will bring to us.

As we head into Friday night and into Saturday morning, skies will continue to clear, and it’ll be a cold morning on Saturday with morning lows in the middle to low 30s area-wide. Some of our inland communities will observe a light freeze. Here in Corpus Christi, we’ll stop around 35 degrees.

The cold air is not going to last long. After seeing highs struggling to reach the low 60s on Saturday, we’ll top near 70s on Sunday and near 80 by early next week.

Today: AM clouds with a few spotty showers/drizzle, then more sunshine late morning and afternoon with milder, but still cool, temperatures…High: 65…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Humidity on the rise, but on the chilly side still with partly cloudy skies…Low: 45…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: More clouds, milder and on the breezy side…High: 72…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Warming up ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive near midday, a few stray to isolated showers along the front, then clearing out with temperatures falling after passage along with strong winds…High: 68 (but dropping after front moves by)…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Very cold morning in the 30s with lots of afternoon sunshine and staying chilly…High: 60…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Few more clouds, still nice and turning milder and windy…High: 69…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Mainly sunny, near seasonal and still on the windy side…High: 78…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!