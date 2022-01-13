More sunshine and milder today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s shaping up to be a fantastic weather day in South Texas on Thursday as upper-level high pressure moves in from the west and will deliver lots of afternoon sunshine and milder temperatures.

We are starting off the day on the chilly side with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to some lower 50s near the coast.

Additionally, moisture and humidity levels have been on the rise which is resulting in some patchy fog across the region, especially for low-lying areas. Use caution on the early morning commute and get to your destinations safely!

For much of the week, we’ve only topped the mid-60s for afternoon highs with a good layer of cloud coverage. That will come tumbling down today and tomorrow as the forecast calls for gorgeous outdoor conditions with afternoon highs in the mid-70s today and upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow.

We’ll have light winds for today, But by tomorrow, they’ll increase to breezy levels out of the southeast around 10-20 mph ahead of a strong cold front that is forecast to arrive in the Coastal Bend early Saturday morning.

The front will bring a very small opportunity for a few stray showers as it moves from north to south across the area, but many of us will miss out and stay dry.

Otherwise, strong northerly winds will move in around 15-25 mph and will move the warmer air that is coming in today and tomorrow out into the Gulf. We’ll begin Saturday with a few clouds, but sunshine will return by the early afternoon as temperatures drop.

By Sunday and Monday morning we’ll see morning low temperatures in the 30s. Many of our inland communities will see freezing temperatures. Protect sensitive vegetation and make plans for your outdoor pets.

Milder temperatures on the heels of southeasterly wind will move back into the area Monday afternoon as highs push in the upper 60s to near seasonal levels.

We’ll have more humidity, warmer temperatures and a good amount of sunshine heading into the middle of next week with no measurable rain in the forecast.

Today: Lots of sunshine, light winds and milder temperatures…High: 76…Wind: NW/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly, but some patchy fog possible as humidity levels rise…Low: 44…Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny, warmer and breezy…High: 79…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Strong cold front arrives early in the morning; temperatures drop throughout the day and only a stray shower with frontal passage; windy…High: 63…Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Cold AM temperatures, mainly sunny and cool…High: 59…Wind: NNW 7-14 mph.

Monday: Cold AM temperatures, a few clouds, still plenty of sunshine and milder…High: 68…Wind: SE 6-12 mph.

Tuesday: More wind, warmer and a mix of clouds and sunshine…High: 74…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day!