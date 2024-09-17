Watch Now
More sunshine and humidity tomorrow and through the rest of the week

Stray showers become less likely
Julia Kwedi's Tuesday 9/17/24 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! The skies continue to clear up, leading to a warm and humid evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We're gradually drying out in the Coastal Bend. Spotty stray showers once again possible overnight through early tomorrow morning. Even more ample sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow with added humidity set to last for the rest of the week. This will bring our feels like temps closer to around 110º degrees putting us in the moderate zone for heat risk.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Humid with a few clouds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and humid, stray showers possible
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday Night: Muggy, warmer and mostly clear
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!

