More sunshine and humidity tomorrow and through the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! The skies continue to clear up, leading to a warm and humid evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We're gradually drying out in the Coastal Bend. Spotty stray showers once again possible overnight through early tomorrow morning. Even more ample sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow with added humidity set to last for the rest of the week. This will bring our feels like temps closer to around 110º degrees putting us in the moderate zone for heat risk.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Humid with a few clouds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and humid, stray showers possible

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday Night: Muggy, warmer and mostly clear

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!