More sunshine and heat to dominate weekend forecast

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Our stretch of 90° days, which currently stands at 7 as of this forecast update, will continue to grow as we head into the weekend and early next week as upper-level high pressure is all but ensuring that we continue to have above normal temperatures and no rainfall.

The “heat-dome” continues to provide a lot of sinking air over the region and is promoting plenty of afternoon sunshine and this pattern is going to hold on for the next several days.

Water usage and evaporation are both up and it’s important for residents to start conserving water where they can as lake levels continue to drop daily.

Long-term forecast from the Climate Prediction Center is also bleak and show above normal temperatures and little relief in the form of rainfall.

So, as we march forward, everyone is encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and staying as cool as possible. Check on family and friends to be sure they are beating the heat as well. Also, be sure to make sure pets have shade and access to cool water.

If you plan on heading out to area Gulf beaches, be sure to use extreme caution as moderate rip currents will be out there. The sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat will all serve you good as well!

Reminder that we also have a Total Lunar Eclipse that will take place late Sunday and going into early Monday morning. The event starts at around 10:30 PM Sunday night.

Today: Another round of beautiful sunshine with a few clouds, breezy and hot…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH & gusting close to 30 MPH…Heat Index: 94°-100°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid; overall tranquil…Low: 70…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds, very hot and breezy…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH & gusting close to 30 MPH…Heat Index: 95°-103°.

Sunday: Getting hotter with mainly sunny skies; at/near record high…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH & gusting close to 30 MPH…Heat Index: 99°-107°.

Monday: The mainly sunny skies continue along with the hot temperatures, more wind and humidity…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting around 35-40 MPH…Heat Index: 99°-107°.

Tuesday: More clouds come back into the area, still plenty hot, windy and humid…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and windy…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

No meaningful rainfall in the forecast, unfortunately.

Have a great weekend and be safe!