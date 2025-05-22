More sunshine and heat into Memorial Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The dangerous heat is back with an extra dose of sunshine in the forecast that will last into the holiday weekend. Conditions will be perfect for a BBQ, or for a trip to the beach. Feels like temperatures will soar into the triple digits.

Heat danger will increase to major risk (level 3 out of 4) heading into the weekend. Be sure to stay hydrated and lather up on that SPF!

Rain looks to return to the forecast next week!



Increasing heat risk

More sunshine



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!