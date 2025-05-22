More sunshine and heat into Memorial Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The dangerous heat is back with an extra dose of sunshine in the forecast that will last into the holiday weekend. Conditions will be perfect for a BBQ, or for a trip to the beach. Feels like temperatures will soar into the triple digits.
Heat danger will increase to major risk (level 3 out of 4) heading into the weekend. Be sure to stay hydrated and lather up on that SPF!
Rain looks to return to the forecast next week!
- Increasing heat risk
- More sunshine
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and muggy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!