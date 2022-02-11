More sun, warm & breezy today ahead of Saturday cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve certainly been spoiled in the weather department, especially early in the week when we had lots of sunshine, light winds and high temperatures near the seasonal average in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This pattern is slowly breaking apart and we’ll start to see some temperature swings headed back to South Texas. The reason: a cold front will move through the area tomorrow and bring some strong northerly winds to the area, a few isolated showers and some cooler temperatures.

Before the front gets here though, we’ll see winds increase slightly in the Coastal Bend this afternoon from the southeast around 10-20 MPH along with above normal temperatures pushing the upper 70s to low 80s for many locations.

The front is forecast to arrive in our neck of the woods in the late morning, near midday time frame. Of course, a bit early for our northern counties and a little later for our southern locations. You’ll know when the front moves through your residence because strong northerly winds will take over around 15-25 MPH, temperatures will start to cool off and again we’ll have some isolated showers in the region. Rainfall amounts will not be overly impressive, though anything we get will be great! Accumulations will total a few hundredths to a couple of tenths, many of us will stay below a quarter inch; some may not even see but a few sprinkles.

As Saturday progresses, high pressure will sink into the region, and we’ll slowly begin to clear out and the winds will eventually relax as well. Boaters and mariners, a Gale Watch is in effect for the offshore waters due to the strong winds headed our way, so use caution on Saturday.

Super Bowl Sunday looks great with clearing skies leading to plenty of afternoon sunshine and cool temperatures in the mid to lower 60s along with light winds.

Monday, Valentine’s Day, temperatures will begin to head back near seasonal average in the lower 70s as winds increase.

Our next upper-level disturbance will take shape out west for much of next week and as it spins out there, our winds will really ramp up here beginning Wednesday through the rest of the week. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid to upper 70s and winds sustained around 20-30 MPH with gusts easily approaching 35-45 MPH.

A front will swing in Thursday night and Friday morning. Could see some storms with that system, but most of that, for now, looks to stay just north of our area. We’ll monitor that and adjust the forecast as necessary as we get closer to that time and forecast models get a better handle on it.

Today: Warmer and more sunshine along with increasing winds…High: 76…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds and humidity increasing, patchy fog developing…Low: 55…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front arrives before midday in the mid to late morning hours with strong winds, cooler temperatures and isolated showers; clearing late in the day…High: 67…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Super Bowl Sunday: Mainly sunny, less wind and cooler…High: 64…Wind: ENE 7-14 MPH.

Valentine’s Day Monday: Mainly sunny skies, milder and getting more humid…High: 70…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Still mostly sunny, seasonal and turning windy and humid…High: 71…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Wednesday: More clouds, very windy and warm…High: 74…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting to 35-45 MPH.

Have a great weekend!