More summer heat in store with little relief in sight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The brutal heat continues to be the top weather story for the Coastal Bend, South Texas and much of the state for that matter.

While there were numerous record high temperatures broken over the region yesterday, we stopped short here in Corpus Christi with an afternoon high of 98 and just shy of the record of 101 set back in 2019.

We’ll have another round of the baking hot temperatures today with highs well into the middle to upper 90s for the coastal communities and low 100s for many inland communities.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1-8PM for heat index values heading toward 114. There will be some spotty areas where that temperature could go as high as 115-118.

Residents should continue to follow heat safety tips by keeping hydrated and staying as cool as possible.

The 6WEATHER Team is continuing to monitor a weak area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico associated with a dissipating cold front in that region. The National Hurricane Center still flagging this with a low potential for development to at least a tropical depression, but it is going to have a tough time doing that given its close proximity to land.

That area of disturbed weather will bring heavy rain to the northern Gulf states, but only a few stray to isolated showers are forecast here by the end of the week. Certainly not expecting any drought-busting rains.

In addition, a plume of Saharan Dust will arrive by the end of the week that will bring back hazy skies, degraded air quality and will keep the system in the Gulf from developing too much here as well.

Today: Mainly sunny skies, a very stray shower is possible in the afternoon with the seabreeze; otherwise, very hot and muggy with dangerous heat indices…Heat Advisory for most of the area from 1-8PM…High: 98…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Tonight: A few clouds, mainly quiet, tranquil and warm…Low: 76…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, scorching hot and lighter winds…High: 97…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Thursday: A few extra clouds as we watch and monitor moisture in the Gulf; a few stray showers possible with the seabreeze; still mainly hot and humid…High: 97…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with a few stray to isolated tropical downpours; the heat will continue to be the dominant weather story…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Saturday: Still a few stray to isolated showers in the area, but also plenty of sunshine, heat and Saharan Dust returning making for hazy skies…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies, hazy, very hot and turning windy again…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-116.

Have a great day and stay cool. Check on family, friends and outdoor pets to be sure they stay cool and hydrated.