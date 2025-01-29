Watch Now
More showers and warmer temperatures

More dense fog tonight and tomorrow
Julia Kwedi Wednesday 1/29/25 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dense Fog Advisory will go into effect for neighborhoods along the coast at 6 PM until 12 PM Thursday

After a pause from the foggy conditions, it will begin to build again tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will pick up overnight through tomorrow. All the moisture and cloud cover will be carried away as a cold front passes through the area during the afternoon. The sunshine will return and warm temperatures will remain in the extended forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Overcast and foggy
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers, partly sunny by afternoon
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Have good evening!

