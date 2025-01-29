More showers and warmer temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Dense Fog Advisory will go into effect for neighborhoods along the coast at 6 PM until 12 PM Thursday

After a pause from the foggy conditions, it will begin to build again tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will pick up overnight through tomorrow. All the moisture and cloud cover will be carried away as a cold front passes through the area during the afternoon. The sunshine will return and warm temperatures will remain in the extended forecast.

Tonight: Overcast and foggy

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers, partly sunny by afternoon

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

