More showers and warmer temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory will go into effect for neighborhoods along the coast at 6 PM until 12 PM Thursday
After a pause from the foggy conditions, it will begin to build again tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will pick up overnight through tomorrow. All the moisture and cloud cover will be carried away as a cold front passes through the area during the afternoon. The sunshine will return and warm temperatures will remain in the extended forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Overcast and foggy
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Scattered showers, partly sunny by afternoon
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Have good evening!