More showers and storms in the forecast today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of abundant tropical moisture, light winds and a decaying frontal boundary has been delivering much needed rainfall to South Texas over the last several days.

For the month of August, we have picked up over 8 inches of rainfall officially out at Corpus Christi International Airport and that has brought our rainfall deficit that was near 10-11” below normal, to less than 3”.

The weak frontal boundary will pretty much take residence here in the Coastal Bend today and result in plenty of clouds, temperatures that are not quite as oppressive as they have been and scattered to numerous showers and storms. The rainfall looks to begin building around 8AM and last through about 4-5PM. Some of storms that develop will likely produce heavy rainfall rates around 1-2” an hour and result in some localized flash flooding. Residents are urged to use caution on the roads, especially when the rain is coming down. In addition, there will be frequent lightning, some gusty winds and some small hail will be possible.

The front will continue to wash out over our southern counties by tomorrow afternoon, so that’s where the best chances of rain will be, so we’ll keep isolated to scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

By the weekend, we’ll see more sunshine with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will head back to the middle to upper 90s with heat indices around 105-110. However, there will still be enough moisture left over to result in a stray thunderstorm or two. Coverage will much less compared to previous days.

Early next week, clouds, moisture and the chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast along with the potential for some heavy rain. A front to our north will draw tropical moisture back into South Texas. Additionally, we’ll be keeping an eye on a pocket of moisture in the Gulf that may lend a hand in bringing additional rainfall to the area.

Today marks the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Harvey making landfall in South Texas. This time, 5 years ago, we were bracing for the worst. Today, most of the tropics are quiet. There are two areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic with low chances of development. One will enter the Caribbean and eventually push into the Gulf. Not a threat at this time, but something we’ll watch heading into next week.

Today: Mainly cloudy skies with scattered to numerous showers and storms with some locally heavy rainfall, looks to end by 6-7PM and leave us with cloudy skies…High: 91…Wind: Variable 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, humid and muggy with a few left-over showers possible…Low: 75…Wind: Light and Variable.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain possible, favoring our southern counties...High: 92...Wind: SE 6-12 MPH...Heat Index: 103-108.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with only a stray storm or two; hotter and drier overall...High: 93...Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH...Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Party cloudy and very hot and muggy with a stray storm...High: 95...Wind: SE 10-20 MPH...Heat Index: 105-110.

Monday: More clouds and moisture with isolated to scattered showers and storms in the forecast...High: 93...Wind: SE 10-20 MPH...Heat Index: 100-108.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy...High: 92...Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH...Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and remember, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!