More showers and storms in store for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary to our north continues to keep our atmosphere unstable here in South Texas, resulting in some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area.

We had a few showers and storms across our viewing area yesterday with rainfall amounts varying widely from a northing to some heftier totals around 1-2”, especially for parts of western Nueces County.

In fact, a landspout was spotted northwest of Bishop and about 6 miles west of Driscoll around 7:15-7:30PM. Landspouts are created differently than a classic tornado that can reach winds of up to 250 MPH. Landspouts generally have winds less than 100 MPH, can still cause some damage, and can form without a thunderstorm. In this case, this landspout was created by two outflow boundaries colliding and creating a temporary spin up in the atmosphere. Luckily, no damage was reported.

The front will continue to sag southward and be just north of the region this afternoon and result in a few more isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area. Some will be locally heavy at times, so use caution on the roads as localized flash flooding may occur with heavier downpours.

This will continue into Thursday and early Friday before tapering off some over the weekend, but we’ll still have some good moisture to work with and cannot rule out a few stray to isolated showers.

Moisture looks to return early next week and again we’ll pick up more isolated to scattered showers and storms in the forecast. We continue to chip away at our rainfall deficit.

No day we’ll see rainfall all day long, these storms will be spotty in nature and when the sun breaks out temperatures will max in the mid to lower 90s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area with some locally heavy; light winds and hot…High: 93…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Tonight: Partly to mainly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible…Low: 76…Wind: Light & variable.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the area, some locally heavy…High: 92…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Friday: Partly to mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms as the weak front washes out over South Texas, not raining all day…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Saturday: More sunshine, but still some clouds lingering in the area with stray to isolated showers and storms in the area…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, stray to isolated showers and storms with plenty of heat and more wind…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Monday: Moisture increases over the area, and we’ll bump up rain and storm chances back up to isolated to scattered with pockets of heavy rain possible…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and keep the umbrella handy. Remember, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!