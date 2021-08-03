More scattered storms in the area today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rare August frontal boundary has made its way into South Texas and is giving us a change of pace in our hot weather streak. Scattered showers and storms started firing up Monday afternoon and we’ve had a few showers and storms move through the overnight hours as well.

For today, with the stalled front still in place, and not in a hurry to move, we’ll see another round of some scattered showers and storms in the area. This will not be an all-day rainfall event and right now the forecast mainly calls for the heaviest activity to be in the late evening and overnight hours.

Still, some of the storms will be on the strong side with heavy downpours, lots of lightning and thunder, strong winds and heavy rainfall rates.

The extra cloud coverage and rainfall in the region will bring our high temperatures down into the low 90s for many. This will be the cause through Thursday.

Upper-level high pressure will begin to build back on Friday and into the weekend and the sunshine will return with more wind, sunshine and above normal temperatures.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet, while the Pacific fires up. Nothing for us to worry about here in South Texas. Today is the 51st anniversary of Hurricane Celia making landfall in Corpus Christi in 1970. Remains a stark reminder of why we always need to be prepared and have a plan in place.

Today: More clouds, early AM scattered showers and storms, still hot in the afternoon with more scattered showers and storms firing up late…High: 92…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, damp and humid…Low: 74…Wind: Light & Variable.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms with mainly cloudy skies…High: 91…,Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Rainfall begins to taper some, but still some scattered showers and storms possible…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: More sunshine, only isolated showers and high pressure takes over again…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, more wind and hot temperatures…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Sunny, windy, hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day and use caution around thunderstorm activity! TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. When thunder roars, go indoors!