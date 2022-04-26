More scattered showers and storms today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front brought some badly needed rainfall to parts of the Coastal Bend as drought conditions were continuing to expand across the area.

The front brought some heavy downpours, mainly for our inland areas, around Jim Wells County where anywhere between 2-5 inches of some heavy rainfall fell. Officially out at the airport, we received just under two tenths of an inch. For those who saw the thunderstorm activity, 1-2 inches were common rainfall amounts.

With the front still draped across South Texas, we’ll see another round of some scattered showers and storms fire up across the region today. Forecast models show a little less activity compared to yesterday, but still some heavy rainfall amounts will be possible around the thunderstorm activity along with strong winds, large hail and frequent lightning. Today, the storms look to favor coastal areas, so it could be a nice spread over the area. With the cloud coverage today, highs will only top the 70s for many.

By later this evening, the rainfall opportunity will begin to dwindle, and our atmosphere will start to recover and stabilize.

Outside of a stray shower on Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs returning to the 80s.

For the end of the week and into the weekend, we’ll be back to highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s and the gusty winds will also make a comeback with high humidity. There may be a stray coastal shower Saturday and Sunday, but with so much wind, many of us will miss out.

Today: Mainly cloudy, cooler and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; some may become severe…High: 78…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH & gusting around thunderstorm activity.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and cool with a few stray showers lingering…Low: 66…Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH

Wednesday: Outside of a stray left over shower, turning partly cloudy, windy and warmer…High: 82…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Chances of rain are out, and we’re left over with partly cloudy skies, very warm temperatures and windy conditions…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Mainly sunny, very warm and gusty winds; humid…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting around 40-45 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, a few stray coastal showers, with very warm, humid and windy conditions dominating…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: A few extra clouds, still very warm and windy…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day and use caution on the roads in thunderstorm activity!