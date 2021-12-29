More record warmth in store for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With less wind and more sunshine in the forecast for today, we’ll be chasing yet another record high temperature later this afternoon.

Yesterday, we achieved an afternoon high of 85 degrees officially out at Corpus Christi International and that broke the record of 84 degrees set back in 1970.

The record for today is 84 degrees set back in 1996 and we’ll be going for a high of 86 degrees. In fact, for the next 4 days we’ll be challenging record high temperatures right through the start of 2022.

By Saturday evening, some cooler air will filter in with a strong cold front and we’ll be dropping around 40-50 degrees from the high on Saturday afternoon to the low temperatures on Monday morning.

One thing that will help temperatures increase today and tomorrow will be the light winds across the region. Those winds will increase dramatically on Friday, Saturday and especially Sunday where northerly winds will be gusting around 35-45 MPH.

Also, we’re beginning today with some dense fog in the area and that will also be the case for tomorrow as plenty of moisture streams in off the Gulf and produces some sea fog and will reduce visibility throughout the region later tonight and going into Thursday morning. Use caution on the early morning commute.

In summary, we’ll have a string of very warm and muggy days with a good mix of clouds and sun; then, a strong cold front filters in by Saturday evening and will bring a short round of colder temperatures on Sunday and Monday before moderating back to milder temperatures by the middle of next week. Rain also looks very scarce the next 7-days. Outside of a sprinkle or two with the frontal boundary, many of us look to stay dry.

To ring in the New Year, temperatures will be in the low 70s with gusty southerly winds around 20 MPH.

Today: AM dense fog, less wind and very warm in the afternoon with record warmth in the forecast…High: 86…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: More dense fog in the area, muggy and mild…Low: 66…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.

Thursday: AM dense fog, afternoon mix of clouds and sunshine with still very warm temperatures…High: 86…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Wind returns, very warm and humid…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Transition day; will continue to be very warm for much of the day, but a cold front moves in and cool air will filter in late in the evening as winds increase, overall mainly clear and only a few sprinkles with the front…High: 87…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Colder morning, strong and gusty winds with lots of sunshine and cooler afternoon temperatures…High: 58…Wind: N 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Monday: Cold morning in the 30s and cool temperatures with lots of sunshine…High: 62…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

