More rainfall in store this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parts of the Coastal Bend saw another round of some heavy rainfall over the weekend from the moisture that was left over from Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 that moved in south of Brownsville, though not everyone got to participate. Officially out at Corpus Christi International on Sunday, we received another .72” of some rain and that is keeping our deficit below 4” for the year.

The good news is that we are not done with rainfall chances by any means.

We are going to be tracking a weak frontal boundary up in north Texas along with a series of weak upper-level disturbances that will traverse the northern parts of the state and result in scattered to numerous rounds of rainfall to our north. These parts of Texas are just as dry as we are, so the rains this week are certainly going to be beneficial.

For us back here at home, we’re going to be on the southern fringe of all the rain, but it will be close enough to result in at least stray to isolated showers each day this week, up until the weekend.

Our best opportunity for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms looks to arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch will be common over the area, but there will be some spotty locations that receive around 1.5-2.5” inches of rain. Compared to the 3-5 inches the central and northern parts of the state that are forecast to occur.

Keep in mind that our grounds are saturated and any heavy rainfall that occurs will likely result in temporary flash flooding. Remember, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!

The tropics are quiet again and there is nothing that is forecast to develop over the next 5-days.

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, hot and windy with a stray thunderstorm opportunity later in the day for some of our northern counties…High: 95….Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stuffy and mild…Low: 77…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, less windy, humid and hot with a few stray to isolated showers and storms in the area…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Het Index: 106-112.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers and storms in the area…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, scattered to numerous showers and storms with some locally heavy rainfall possible…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, not as hot, damp and humid with still some isolated showers and storms…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Have a great day and keep that umbrella close by!