More rainfall chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Well, some of us got lucky and received some nice and beneficial rainfall over the weekend, but there was also a good chunk of residents that didn’t receive a drop and were just teased with some of the shower activity that moved through South Texas.

Not to worry, there are more chances for rainfall this week and if you haven’t received any rain over the last couple of days, hopefully one day this week will be your day.

We’ll hold on to just some stray seabreeze shower activity today and tomorrow under partly cloudy skies with temperatures still on the hot side in the middle 90s. Heat indices will also climb well into the triple-digits so having the water bottle close by is still going to be needed.

Wednesday the winds will increase some and become gusty. In return, the chances of showers will exit.

However, another weak disturbance will move into the area around the high pressure ridge to our north and increase isolated to scattered showers and storms Thursday through Saturday. At this point, it looks like the best chance for many residents getting in on some rainfall will be Friday with scattered showers and storms. Average rainfall amounts will hover around a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain, but given that these will be tropical showers, there will be some very spotty areas that get a whole lot more than others.

For the most part, the tropical Atlantic remains on the quiet side, but an area of disturbed weather just moved off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance of development over the next 5-days that we’ll be keeping an eye on.

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, humid and hot with stray showers in the area…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: A few light showers possible near the coastline, partly cloudy, humid and mild…Low: 75…Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.

Tuesday: Repeat of Monday with partly cloudy skies, stray showers, breezy and still hot…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Wednesday: More wind in the area, less rainfall activity; remaining partly cloudy and hot…high: 96….Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Thursday: More clouds and tropical moisture and shower activity will increase to isolated showers in the region…High: 93…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the area with some locally and spotty heavy rainfall possible…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: Shower activity tapers off some with some isolated showers remaining under partly cloudy skies…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Have a great day! Keep that umbrella close by and hopefully you’ll get to use it!