More rainfall chances on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our stray to isolated shower and thunderstorm activity that we've seen the last couple of days will begin to increase later tonight as tropical moisture from the Gulf increases over South Texas.

We'll see one more day of stray to isolated activity this afternoon, especially during peak heating of the day, but again many of us are going to stay dry and hot with highs in the low 90s for many locations.

Shower and storms will increase in coverage as we head into tonight and early tomorrow morning. Some of the activity will be on the locally heavy side with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

This pattern will persist for several days beginning Thursday, into the weekend and into early next week. Don't look for it to rain each and every single day at your home. These showers and storms will be isolated to scattered in nature. Rain amounts will be heaviest near the coast where 1-1.5" of rain will be possible over the next 7-days. Inland areas will see average rain amounts between a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

The 6WEATHER Team will monitor the storm activity daily and pass on any watches or warnings that may be issued by the National Weather Service.

The tropics continue to be overall quiet. There is an area entering the western Atlantic that has a moderate chance of development, but it is not a threat here.

Today: Good mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy, with a few stray to isolated showers possible, some with heavy downpours...High: 91...Wind: E 10-20 MPH...Heat Index: 95-100.

Tonight: Tropical moisture continues to increase, so muggy & mild with showers increasing from the Gulf...Low: 77...Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms early near the coast and then migrating inland in the afternoon, some locally heavy rain possible...High: 89...Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area, not raining all day long...High: 89...Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies with another round of isolated to scattered showers and storms in the forecast with some locally heavy rain possible...High: 90...Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Still plenty of tropical moisture in place resulting in more isolated to scattered showers and storms...High: 90...Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Partly to mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered rounds of showers and storms throughout the day...High: 89...Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day; stay cool, keep the umbrella handy and use caution on wet roads!