More rain chances today but less this weekend

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary, that we’ve been tracking all week and has brought our rain chances, has retreated to the north this morning and it is in the process of washing out. The effects of the boundary are beginning to fade, but we’ll have one more day of isolated to scattered showers and storms in the region as it provides its last bit of energy to destabilize our atmosphere and deliver some rainfall.

We’ll see less rain activity today, compared to yesterday, so our temperatures will respond positively and many of us will manage to reach the low 90s for highs. That is still below seasonal average, but if you plan on working outdoors, take plenty of water with you.

Showers and storms that form today will still be capable of delivering high rainfall rates around 1-2” an hour, so use caution around the thunderstorm activity. If you are driving and find yourself under an intense rainfall, slow down and proceed with extreme caution. There may be ponding occurring on the roads.

Over the weekend, the boundary will have faded, and we’ll just be relying on tropical moisture from the Gulf to deliver a few stray showers and storms. Saturday looks to favor the coastal communities in the early morning added. Overall, over the weekend, we’ll all begin to dry out with more sun, very humid conditions and hotter temperatures.

Heat indices will shoot around 105-110 on Saturday and Sunday.

By next week, tropical moisture will increase out of the southeast and we’ll reintroduce another round of stray to isolated showers and storms over South Texas. Any heavy rain that falls could still bring the potential for some localized flash flooding given our soils are now a bit saturated.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics. There are two systems in the Atlantic that we are keeping an eye on, and they’ll eventually move into the Caribbean over the weekend. For now, they have a low chance of tropical formation, but they will be moving in an environment where additional organization could occur. We’ll watch them as we head into next week.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered shower and storms; less rain than yesterday, warmer and muggy; some of rain will be locally heavy…High: 91…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear skies with muggy and mild conditions…Low: 76…Wind: SSW 3-6 MPH.

Saturday: AM coastal showers and storms possible; overall, partly cloudy and only a few stray storms…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 104-108.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with only a passing shower, hotter and very humid…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Monday: Tropical moisture comes back into the forecast, and we’ll have more stray to isolated showers and storms returning in the area; hot and muggy…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tuesday: Partly to mainly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, breezy and very warm…High: 92..Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and weekend!