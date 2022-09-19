More rain chances today and tomorrow before drying out and heating up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture continues to flow into South Texas this morning resulting in some isolated showers near the coast. These will migrate inland, along the afternoon seabreeze, later today.

This will continue to be the case for tomorrow with more isolated to scattered activity in the forecast. Aside from these rain chances, it will continue to be hot with highs in the mid to low 90s along with heat indices around 100-105.

Upper-level high pressure then takes over Wednesday through Friday and that will take away our rain chances and well see sunny skies and highs back in the mid to upper 90s over a good portion of South Texas.

The high will back off slightly for the weekend and bring back some tropical moisture resulting in scattered showers and storms by Sunday.

Hurricane Fiona will continue to move northward in the western Atlantic and will eventually head towards Bermuda as a major hurricane. There are no threats to the Gulf or South Texas through the end of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated to scattered showers and storms…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few coastal showers possible; mainly quiet and muggy…Low: 76…Wind: Light & Variable.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy with isolated to scattered showers and storms…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies, hot and dry…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 96-101.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, very hot and dry…High: 96…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 98-103.

Friday: Lots of sunshine, hot and dry…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: A few more clouds, stray showers back in the forecast…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!