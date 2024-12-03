More rain and warmer temperatures tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High risk of rip currents

Warmer and more humid tomorrow

Shower activity will ramp up this evening through tomorrow morning. Daily rain chances will be in the forecast for the rest of the week as a warm front will push more moisture and humidity into the area. Total rainfall estimates could be anywhere between three-quarter to a little over an inch.

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s tomorrow but our next cold front will cool us back down into the lower 70s Thursday and then the 60s by Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing showers and storms

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: ENE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Scattered storms, warmer

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: SW 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers

Temperature: Low 54°F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!