More rain and warmer temperatures tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High risk of rip currents
- Warmer and more humid tomorrow
Shower activity will ramp up this evening through tomorrow morning. Daily rain chances will be in the forecast for the rest of the week as a warm front will push more moisture and humidity into the area. Total rainfall estimates could be anywhere between three-quarter to a little over an inch.
Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s tomorrow but our next cold front will cool us back down into the lower 70s Thursday and then the 60s by Friday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing showers and storms
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ENE 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Scattered storms, warmer
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: SW 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers
Temperature: Low 54°F
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Have a good evening!