More of the same: Morning fog and clouds to afternoon sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM

No changes in the weather pattern for now. For neighborhoods along the coast, once again poor visibility will be a factor in your morning commute.

By the afternoon, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the low 80s. Winds will also pick up and becoming breezy later in the day.

The forecast will stay the same through the weekend. A cold front will fall apart before reaching South Texas over the weekend, eventually becoming a warm front. This will keep our humidity high into the early part of next week.

The actual cold front will arrive around Wednesday, cooling us to near average temperatures and bring showers back into the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday: Dense fog, then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Guess what? Still mild and patchy fog

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Foggy then sunny

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful day!