More of the same heat and humidity with changes on the way

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dangerous heat to start the week
- Rain is on the way
Above-normal temperatures will persist early in the work week. Rain chances increase significantly midweek, as more moisture moves in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 28 mph, diminishing to 12 to 23 mph after midnight
Monday:
Mostly sunny, windy, and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 34 mph
Monday night:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 28 mph, diminishing to 12 to 23 mph after midnight
