More of the same heat and humidity with changes on the way

Courtesy Gould Photography
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dangerous heat to start the week
  • Rain is on the way

Above-normal temperatures will persist early in the work week. Rain chances increase significantly midweek, as more moisture moves in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 28 mph, diminishing to 12 to 23 mph after midnight

Monday:
Mostly sunny, windy, and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 34 mph

Monday night:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 28 mph, diminishing to 12 to 23 mph after midnight

Have goodnight!

