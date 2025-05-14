More humidity: Major heat risk into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM

Major heat risk into the weekend

The summer heat continues. Gusty southeast winds will result in an increase in humidity, which will offer some reprieve in capping temperatures from getting skyrocketing coastal neighborhoods, but we'll still be looking at near-record high temperatures. Feels-like temps will remain in the 100s, so heat advisories may be a daily necessity.

Please continue to practice heat safety!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Very humid, very hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Thursday night:

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

