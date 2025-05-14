More humidity: Major heat risk into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM
- Major heat risk into the weekend
The summer heat continues. Gusty southeast winds will result in an increase in humidity, which will offer some reprieve in capping temperatures from getting skyrocketing coastal neighborhoods, but we'll still be looking at near-record high temperatures. Feels-like temps will remain in the 100s, so heat advisories may be a daily necessity.
Please continue to practice heat safety!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Thursday: Very humid, very hot!
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Thursday night:
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Have a great evening!