More humidity and cloudy skies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday



More clouds moved in today and we'll keep those mostly cloudy skies through tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will lighten up tonight before increasing a bit tomorrow. Warm and muggy conditions will carry on for the rest of week. Stray to isolated showers will still be possible this week but chances are unlikely.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog late

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: Patchy AM fog, partly cloudy

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a good evening!