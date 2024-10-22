More humidity and cloudy skies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday
More clouds moved in today and we'll keep those mostly cloudy skies through tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will lighten up tonight before increasing a bit tomorrow. Warm and muggy conditions will carry on for the rest of week. Stray to isolated showers will still be possible this week but chances are unlikely.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog late
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Tomorrow: Patchy AM fog, partly cloudy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Have a good evening!