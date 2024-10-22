Watch Now
More humidity and cloudy skies

Sunshine comes back tomorrow
Julia Kwedi's Tuesday 10-22-24 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

More clouds moved in today and we'll keep those mostly cloudy skies through tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will lighten up tonight before increasing a bit tomorrow. Warm and muggy conditions will carry on for the rest of week. Stray to isolated showers will still be possible this week but chances are unlikely.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog late
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: Patchy AM fog, partly cloudy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Have a good evening!

