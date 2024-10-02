More humidity and clouds before rain later in the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! The weather pattern has stayed the same for most of the week with small increases in humidity and a few more passing clouds daily.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The forecast hasn't changed since yesterday. Tonight we'll be under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be tad bit more muggy. We're expecting decent rain chances Friday and Saturday as tropical moisture arrives.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy and more humid
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Thursday Night: Clear with some passing clouds
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a good evening!