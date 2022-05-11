More heat in store with no relief in sight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our summer-like heat dome of upper-level high pressure continues to linger close by and will continue to promote above normal temperatures for South Texas and keep our rain chances to near zero for the next 10-14 days.

As the dome of high pressure continues to retrograde west and expand, we’ll get in on a dry patch of air that will bring humidity down ever so slightly. Though it won’t be felt much in the afternoon, it will be more noticeable in the mornings when temperatures will go from the upper 70s to near 80 to the upper 60s to low 70s.

As we continue to heat up, evaporation is accelerating rapidly for our area lakes and our water usage is beginning to go up. Please be mindful as our water levels drop and try to conserve where you can.

Unfortunately, with the dome of high pressure, as mentioned earlier, that means we have a lot of sinking air in place, so we are really lacking any trigger mechanism in the atmosphere to kick off some shower activity for us. This means that a lot of the drought that we have in place will continue to expand.

In addition, the hazy skies that we have are due to the annual agricultural burning taking place in Central America and Mexico and a lot of smoke is flying in our direction. Air quality is down to moderate for us, but still acceptable. However, those with respiratory issues may experience some difficulty breathing.

If you plan on heading out to area beaches to beat the heat, please keep in mind that high rip current risks are still out there. Even the most experienced swimmers could be swept out. Residents are encouraged to stay in knee-deep water and near lifeguards, especially near piers and jetties.

In the heat, please keep hydrated with plenty of water and seek the air-conditioned areas frequently. Check on family and friends to be sure they are keeping cool too and also make sure outdoor pets have shade and water.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with more gusty winds and high rip current risks…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting close to 30-35 MPH…Heat Index: 99°

Tonight: Quiet, partly cloudy and not quite as humid…Low: 73…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: More sunshine, remaining hot and dry with gusty winds and slightly lower humidity…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 96°

Friday: Lot of sunshine to go around, winds still on the breezy side with no rainfall…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 95°

Saturday: Sunny skies, scorching hot and a good breeze…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Sunday: The sunshine continues, breezy and hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Monday: More heat for the start of the week with sunny skies and breezy winds…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day and keep cool!