More heat in store with another round of heat advisories

Heat indices will max out around 100°-110°
Fiery sunshine over the Gulf waters - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Terry Samuels
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 09, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure will assert its dominance over our weather pattern for much of the upcoming work week.

That means that we’ll have a lot of sinking air in place which will promote plenty of summer-like heat and squash any chance of meaningful rainfall over South Texas.

The National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi has issued a Heat Advisory for our inland counties from 1-8PM for heat indices hovering around 105°-110°. Residents, even though outside of the heat advisory, are urged to stay cool and drink plenty of water. Seek the shaded spots frequently if outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

Winds will be on the elevated side through about the middle part of the week with sustained winds around 15-25 MPH with gusts around 30-40 MPH.

The rip current risk for today and tomorrow will remain high as well. Those heading out to the area beaches are urged to use extreme caution and remain in knee-deep water and stay near lifeguards. Whether or not if you are an experienced swimmer. A rip current can be overpowering if caught in one.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, very hot, humid and windy; Heat Advisories posted for inland areas for heat indices around 105°-110°…High: 92…Wind; SE 15-25 MPH & gusting around 35-40 MPH.

Tonight: Staying breezy and humid…Low: 78…Wing: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon with windy conditions and still plenty of heat…High: 90…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Wednesday: Not quite as humid, but still blazing hot with mainly sunny skies and windy conditions…High: 91…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies, humidity still drops some, breezy and hot…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Friday: Lots of sunshine, hot temperatures and breezy winds…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Continue to hold on to dry conditions with no rain chances, but plenty of heat, sunshine and wind...Highs: Low 90s.

Have a great day!

