More heat in store this week along with Saharan dust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern continues to be dominated by upper-level high pressure that is continuing to deliver very hot, and above normal, temperatures and very little in the way of rainfall to South Texas.

There will be some extra moisture that will push into the coastal communities today and tomorrow courtesy of a weak tropical wave that is moving through the Yucatan Peninsula this morning. The National Hurricane Center is not flagging this system for any development whatsoever, but we will be keeping an eye on it. Again, all we can expect are a few pockets of some shower activity that may impact residents out on the island today and tomorrow.

Overall, with that dome of high pressure overhead, we’ll continue to see blazing hot temperatures in the low to middle 90s for much of the week.

Winds are not forecast to be all that strong this week, but they will be breezy around 10-20 MPH through Friday.

We are monitoring another round of some Saharan Dust that will bring air quality down beginning on Wednesday and that will make for very hazy conditions through the end of the week and potentially through the weekend.

Also, the Summer Solstice is tomorrow marking the official beginning of Summer. Here in Corpus Christi, it will officially occur at 4:13 AM; though it has been feeling like summer for quite some time now!

Today: Mainly sunny and blazing hot with lots of humidity; a few stray coastal showers possible…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 104-108.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, very humid and mild…Low: 76…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few more coastal showers possible, majority of us stay dry and very hot…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Wednesday: Getting even hotter with mainly sunny skies with a return of hazy conditions and Saharan Dust…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Thursday: Lots of hazy sunshine and Saharan Dust with a breezy wind and plenty of heat…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, sweltering heat and lots of humidity; still plenty of haze…High: 97…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Weekend Outlook: Lots of heat with highs above average and breezy conditions, no rainfall chances.

Have a great day and stay cool!