More heat & humidity this week, but some relief is in sight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure continued to dominate our weather pattern over the weekend and promoted plenty of heat, sunshine and wind across the area.

We even had some record heat across the area on Saturday where we tied the record high of 93° for the day which was set back in 1967.

Today, we are going to be going for a high of 94 degrees. If we achieve that, it will tie the record high on this date as well set back in 2003.

Unfortunately for us, the high-pressure dome continues to have a good grasp on our weather pattern and will continue to promote plenty of sunshine, heat and above normal temperatures.

We’re still seeing some smoke move into the area from the agricultural burnings taking place in central America and down in Mexico, so our air continues to be degraded some for the next several days.

We’re watching a potential pattern change later this weekend when the high finally moves far enough to our south that will allow a weak front to move into the region on Sunday and give way to a few isolated showers. Certainly not a washout, but it is our best opportunity for rain in the next 7-days.

Also, this is around the time of year that the 6WEATHER Team will be watching the tropics very closely. Nothing is threatening the Coastal Bend at this time, but we’ll be monitoring as we head closer to the official start of the hurricane season.

Today: The sunshine, wind, humidity and hot temperatures continues; stay hydrated and cool…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Winds stay elevated, humid and stuffy…Low: 71…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: A few more clouds in the area, but still, plenty of sunshine; hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy, hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, elevated winds, humid and still above normal temperatures…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Hotter, more humid and scorching sunshine; heat index values top 105°…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Weekend Outlook: The heat continues to roll in on Saturday with hot temperatures near the middle 90s; on Sunday, a weak front looks to make it all the way down into the Coastal Bend and increase a few isolated showers in the area and take temperatures down into the 80s & 90s. Doesn’t look like a washout but presents the best chance of rain in the next 7-days.

Have a great day and stay hydrated and cool!