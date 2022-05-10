More heat, humidity and wind in store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yesterday was the 12th time this year that we experienced 90° temperatures officially out at Corpus Christi International as a summer-like pattern of upper-level high pressure continues to deliver scorching hot temperatures to South Texas.

With high pressure in place, we see lots of sinking air in place and the heat is certainly promoted. So, I see absolutely no reason why our 90° temperatures won’t continue for the rest of the week, into the weekend and right on into next week as well.

Unfortunately for us, with such heat in place promoting evaporation to area lakes and increasing water usage, our drought will continue to expand as lake levels continue to drop too.

What we need is a good soaking rain, but that looks to be reserved out to our west in the Sierra Madre and over in the Permian Basin of West Texas with showers & storms developing along the dry line each day.

Winds will stay elevated for the next several days too and promote moderate to high rip currents at our area beaches. Don’t forget to stay in knee-deep water and if caught in a rip current to YELL, WAVE and SWIM PARALLEL to the shore.

Finally with the heat continuing, don’t forget to check on family and friends to make sure they are staying cool. Also, be sure your pets have a shaded spot and access to cool water.

Today: Partly cloudy, staying windy and muggy with high rip currents and lots of heat…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting around 35 MPH…Heat Index: 100°-107°.

Tonight: Less wind, still muggy and mild…Low: 73…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Much of the same; a few clouds, blazing hot and humid with a good breeze…High: 91…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 95°-103°.

Thursday: More sunshine, very hot and breezy; humidity comes down ever so slightly…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Lots of sunshine, very warm and windy; though humidity is down from oppressive levels, it’s still I the humid category…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Looking like a great day with lots of sunshine, a good breeze, high humidity and the heat continuing…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Getting hotter, mainly sunny skies, windy and humid…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!