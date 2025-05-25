Watch Now
More heat, humidity, and wind for your Sunday

As high pressure in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere compresses and heats our atmosphere, it also traps humidity streaming into the Coastal Bend from the Gulf. Relief may be days away.
Triple-digit feel-like temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The extended Memorial Day weekend is a traditional kickoff to summer activities, but be careful with your health: excessive heat can sneak up on you.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Triple-digit heat indices will be the rule each afternoon until mid-week..
  • A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday night through Thursday
  • Best rainfall chances will remain to our west and north

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 103 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 29 mph

Memorial Day:
Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 33 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be good, with choppy bays and 4 - 5 foot seas. Water temperature is in the middle 80s.

