More heat, humidity, and wind for your Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The extended Memorial Day weekend is a traditional kickoff to summer activities, but be careful with your health: excessive heat can sneak up on you.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Triple-digit heat indices will be the rule each afternoon until mid-week..
- A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday night through Thursday
- Best rainfall chances will remain to our west and north
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 103 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 29 mph
Memorial Day:
Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 33 mph
Beach and boating conditions will be good, with choppy bays and 4 - 5 foot seas. Water temperature is in the middle 80s.