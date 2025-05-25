More heat, humidity, and wind for your Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The extended Memorial Day weekend is a traditional kickoff to summer activities, but be careful with your health: excessive heat can sneak up on you.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Triple-digit heat indices will be the rule each afternoon until mid-week..

A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday night through Thursday

Best rainfall chances will remain to our west and north

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 103 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 80s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 29 mph

Memorial Day:

Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 17 to 33 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be good, with choppy bays and 4 - 5 foot seas. Water temperature is in the middle 80s.