More heat, haze and wind today with rain chance increasing Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra wind, dry vegetation, lower afternoon humidity and scorching hot temperatures will result in some high to very high fire danger across South Texas today. Residents are encouraged to be especially careful when dealing with outdoor sparks and flames. Even mowing the lawn can cause an accidental spark and start a wind-driven wildfire.

In addition, we’ll get a thin layer of some of that dreaded Saharan Dust that will move back into our skies today and degrade our air quality a bit. The good news is that it is not forecast to be here long and should begin to clear out this weekend. Some more good news is that the dust is keeping the tropical Atlantic very quiet with no development forecast in the next 5-days.

Deepening low pressure, and associated frontal boundaries to our north, will keep winds elevated today. However, we’ll see slightly less gusty winds in the region. Still, we’ll see those sustained winds hovering around 15-30 MPH with afternoon highs still in the middle to upper 90s for many coastal locations and low 100s for our inland communities. With plenty of sunshine on tap, our heat indices will top around 106-112.

We’re keeping a close eye on a batch of moisture in the northern Gulf. As this pocket of instability rides around the belly of upper-level high pressure, it will move closer to our area late Friday, Saturday and into early Sunday. The result will be some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Is this the drought-busting rain chance that we’re all looking for? No, it’s not. However, it’s our best chance of rain in some time. Heaviest rainfall totals will be near the coast where average amounts of .25-.50” will be possible, with lesser values inland. Under the spotty thunderstorm activity, wouldn’t be surprised to see some locally higher amounts.

By Sunday afternoon, the ridge, or dome, of high pressure builds back and the rainfall opportunity comes down. Aside from a few extra clouds and some afternoon seabreeze stray showers, the heat will continue to dominate heading into next week.

Today: Mainly sunny skies, still very windy and humid with lots of hot temperatures…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 106-112.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with muggy and mild conditions; less wind…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Tropical moisture will begin to increase over the area resulting in more cloud coverage, still hot, breezy and muggy with some late evening showers nearing the coastline…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Saturday: Partly to mainly cloudy skies as an upper-level disturbance from the Gulf moves closer to South Texas resulting in isolated to scattered showers & storms; more near coast, less inland; not drought-busting with amounts around a quarter to half inch at best…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Sunday: Early morning left over showers possible, but overall exiting the area; partly cloudy, hot & breezy…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a stray passing shower, getting hotter, breezy and muggy…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a stray passing showers, hot, humid and breezy…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15…Heat Index: 100-110.

Have a great day and keep hydrated!