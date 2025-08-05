More heat and t-storms for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Slightly lower afternoon temps
- Isolated t-storms
This morning's partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day, with more moisture arriving in the Coastal Bend. Another round of showers is in the forecast today. Isolated t-storms are expected by this afternoon into the early evening hours as moisture moves into the area with the help of the sea breeze.
Conditions will still be hot but a few degrees cooler than yesterday and closer to average. We'll dry out late tonight, and rain chances will remain low for the second half of the work week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cooler but still hot, isolated t-storms
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Skies clearing
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: More sunshine and slight chance for showers
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Have a great day and stay weather aware!