More heat and t-storms for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Slightly lower afternoon temps

Isolated t-storms

This morning's partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day, with more moisture arriving in the Coastal Bend. Another round of showers is in the forecast today. Isolated t-storms are expected by this afternoon into the early evening hours as moisture moves into the area with the help of the sea breeze.

Conditions will still be hot but a few degrees cooler than yesterday and closer to average. We'll dry out late tonight, and rain chances will remain low for the second half of the work week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cooler but still hot, isolated t-storms

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Skies clearing

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More sunshine and slight chance for showers

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a great day and stay weather aware!