Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

More heat and sunshine trending in the forecast

High-pressure locks us into a repetitive weather pattern
Julia Kwedi Monday 7/28/25 Sunrise forecast
More heat and sunshine trending in the forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot and sunny thanks to high pressure
  • increasing heat risk throughout the week
  • No promising rain chances this week

High pressure will keep the Coastal Bend locked in a repetitive weather pattern of sunshine and heat. Today we'll have a decent southeast breeze by this afternoon, clocking between 10 -20 mph.

Heat risk will increase to the major level (level 3 out of 4) by the second half of the week as moisture rebounds in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Hot, dry and sunny
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.