More heat and sunshine trending in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot and sunny thanks to high pressure

increasing heat risk throughout the week

No promising rain chances this week

High pressure will keep the Coastal Bend locked in a repetitive weather pattern of sunshine and heat. Today we'll have a decent southeast breeze by this afternoon, clocking between 10 -20 mph.

Heat risk will increase to the major level (level 3 out of 4) by the second half of the week as moisture rebounds in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Hot, dry and sunny

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!