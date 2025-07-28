More heat and sunshine trending in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and sunny thanks to high pressure
- increasing heat risk throughout the week
- No promising rain chances this week
High pressure will keep the Coastal Bend locked in a repetitive weather pattern of sunshine and heat. Today we'll have a decent southeast breeze by this afternoon, clocking between 10 -20 mph.
Heat risk will increase to the major level (level 3 out of 4) by the second half of the week as moisture rebounds in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Hot, dry and sunny
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great day!