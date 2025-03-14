More heat and increased fire danger into weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! The weather may be calling neighbors out to the beaches or just outdoors today and throughout the weekend. Please protect your skin with sunscreen and practice extra caution for any activities as extreme fire danger is in the forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning in effect Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning extended for Saturday going into effect at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stifling summer like heat

The summer like heat and increasingly dangerous fire danger is in the forecast this weekend. Another dry cold front will through tonight further reinforcing dry air in the area, making for more stifling hot temps and more fire danger.

Please continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire, especially tomorrow.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & windy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE/SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

Saturday: Sunny & windy- Extreme Fire Danger!

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

Saturday night: Clear and windy

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Have a good evening and a wonderful weekend!