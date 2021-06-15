More Extreme Heat and Humidity for Coastal Bend; Isolated Thunderstorm Potential this Evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —While South Texas residents are rightfully concerned about tropical development in the Bay of Campeche, an upper level ridge dominates the weather pattern across much of the western U.S., including the Texas Coastal Bend. Extreme heat and humidity will persist because of this feature, with only isolated showers and thunderstorms interrupting the stifling pattern over the next several days. A developing tropical disturbance has a high (80 percent) chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its path, however, is likely to take significant precipitation well east of the Coastal Bend en route to a landfall around Lake Charles, LA this weekend. Meantime, South Texas will continue to be bathed in deep tropical moisture and steamed by extreme heat. Highs in the lower to middle 90s will accompany heat indices of 105 to 109 degrees. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s.