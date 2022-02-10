More clouds today but staying seasonal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve had a couple of spectacular weather days in the Coastal Bend the last 48-hours with lots of afternoon sunshine and temperatures near the seasonal average high in the low 70s.

We’ll continue to hold on to seasonal temperatures for today, but the cloud coverage will be on the rise as a weak upper-level disturbance brings in a few more high and mid-level cloudiness to the area.

Winds have remained on the light side for much of the week and they’ll continue to stay that way through Friday.

We’ll see a brief pattern shift on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area late Saturday morning into the midday hours and brings a strong northerly wind around 15-25 MPH, cooler temperatures and an isolated opportunity for some shower activity.

Not expecting anything more than a couple tenths of an inch of rain for much of the Coastal Bend, some may only see a trace to nothing at all. This is unfortunate, because we need a couple inches of some rainfall to help things grow out there.

We’ll trade the 70s for highs for the 60s on Super Bowl Sunday. The good news is that we’ll begin the day in the upper 30s for many, 40s & 50s along the coast, and skies will already begin to clear early and make way for a very nice Sunday afternoon and evening as kick-off for the big game will be at 5:30PM right here on KRIS6.

By early next week, on Valentine’s Day Monday, temperatures will already begin to moderate back into the 70s for highs and humidity will start building.

We’ll begin with mainly sunny skies Monday and then progress to partly cloudy on Tuesday and then mainly cloudy on Wednesday as the winds will begin to get gusty by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next disturbance that looks to arrive by the end of next week with some more rain chances.

Today: More cloudy, still pleasant and mild with low winds…High: 71…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog…Low: 44…Wind: SW 4-8 MPH.

Friday: Less cloud coverage and temperatures a few degrees milder than today…High: 74…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front arrives late morning to midday with cooler air, gusty northerly winds and a few isolated showers…High: 69…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Super Bowl Sunday: Cold/chilly morning with skies already clearing; mainly sunny and cool afternoon…High: 64…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Valentine’s Day Monday: Temperatures begin to moderate back to near seasonal levels, mainly sunny skies…High: 70…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: More clouds, more wind, more humidity and getting warmer…High: 74…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!