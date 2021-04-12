More clouds, but still warm this week

CORPUS CHRISTI — A cold front in north Texas will take its time to make it all the way into the Coastal Bend this week and as a result, we’ll continue to see temperatures slightly above normal for much of the week and also an increase in cloud coverage.

Eventually, an upper-level disturbance will catch up to the surface cold front and provide enough push to allow the front to reach us here in South Texas by Wednesday evening.

Beginning late Tuesday, we’ll have enough cloud coverage, and the frontal boundary will be close enough as well, to provide at least stray to isolated showers in the area. Showers will be spotty though and not everyone will participate in the shower activity every day.

Another cold front will arrive late in the week, Friday night, and this front has more of a punch to it that will result in scattered to numerous showers late Saturday and into Sunday and also bring high temperatures down in the mid to low 70s. Rainfall accumulation with this front could be around a quarter to half inch on average with some isolated higher amounts.

Today: Mainly cloudy, breezy and warm…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: More patchy fog, mild and cloudy…Low: 70…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, breezy and warm; cold front eases in late afternoon with isolated showers…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Less wind, cold front eases in late afternoon with isolated showers…High: 85…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, more wind and not as warm with stray showers…High: 80…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, stray to isolated showers and near seasonal…High: 81…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Moderately cold front arrives late Friday and into Saturday with cooler temperatures. Rainfall chances increase late Saturday and into Sunday with scattered to numerous showers. Highs: 70s

Have a great day!

