More clouds, breezy and warm weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We woke up to another round of some cool temperatures in the Coastal Bend this morning with mainly the 50s and 60s across the area.

A few clouds early in the day have burned off, but as the day progresses we'll still see more clouds develop and make for partly cloudy skies. Still, it is going to be gorgeous out there, especially this afternoon when temperatures heat up into the low 80s.

One main difference today will be the winds. They'll be more southeasterly over South Texas and be sustained around 15-25 MPH, especially from noon until about 8PM before they relax later tonight.

This extra wind, along with still of dry vegetation, will result in high to very high fire danger over the Coastal Bend.. Residents are urged to use caution with sparks and flames outdoors and refrain from outdoor burning. Also, please be mindful if you are towing and have chains hooked to your vehicle. Those dragging chains can cause sparks and start a wildfire.

There are few fronts that will head our way. The first will arrive tomorrow around midday. It is weak in nature and will result in a few more clouds along with a couple of morning sprinkles near the coast, but otherwise it will continue to be warm. More significantly, it will result in a wind shift where winds will turn more east-northeast around 10-20 MPH.

Over the coarse of the weekend, we'll hold on to the extra cloud coverage, but it's still going to be nice, especially if you plan to head over to the NAS Kingsville for Wings Over South Texas event! Highs will be in the 80s with winds around 15-20 MPH.

Our next shot at some rainfall will come early next week, ahead of another weak front. This will result in a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in South Texas, but again it will favor our northern areas. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the hundredths to a couple of tenths category.

Don't look for much of a cool down, highs will remain into the 80s and even some low 90s, all next week.

Have a great weekend!