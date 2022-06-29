Monitoring track of Invest 95-L in Gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue to keep a watchful eye on Tropical Wave Invest 95-L in the northern and western parts of the Gulf of Mexico this morning.

Movement is still very slow to the west around 6 MPH, and it is still very disorganized, despite a good blow-up of showers and storms. The area of low pressure continues to have problems getting its act together.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the likelihood to a medium (40%) chance of tropical formation in the next 48-hours. This includes the potential of becoming a tropical depression before moving on land.

The path this tropical wave decides to take will be highly dependent on the amount of rainfall we receive. If the storms moves north of the Coastal Bend, we’ll see less rainfall opportunity. If the rainfall comes into Corpus Christi or south of us, that means more rainfall all around. Heaviest rainfall chances remain near the coastal communities where around 1-3 inches will be possible until early Friday. Inland communities will be much more spotty and average below an inch of rain.

Either way it looks like the system will be exiting by Friday afternoon and as we head into the 4th of July Holiday Weekend, upper-level high pressure takes over and we’ll see more sunshine along with much hotter temperatures and dry out.

Keep it with the 6WEATHER Team as we’ll have the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and don’t forget to download our Storm Shield app on your mobile device to track rainfall and have all the latest weather information at your fingertips.

Today: Mainly cloudy and below normal with temperatures; still hot for some of our inland communities that see a bit more in the way of sunshine; continue to track Tropical Wave Invest 95-L that will bring isolated to scattered showers and storms today…High: 89…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mainly cloudy with a few showers possible, muggy…Low: 72…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Tropical Wave Invest 95-L gets closer to the coast and brings some scattered to numerous showers and storms, especially for coastal and northeastern locations of the Coastal Bend; otherwise, mainly cloudy, breezy and warm…High: 88…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Friday: Some early morning showers and storms still possible, but rainfall and tropical wave begins to exit the area leading to more sunshine and hotter temperatures…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 104-108.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, a whole lot more sunshine and less rainfall coverage; hot and steamy…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, hot and humid along with elevated winds…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Monday: The heat and sunshine continues…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Have a great day and use caution on wet roads.