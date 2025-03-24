MONDAY FORECAST: Warm & Muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy morning fog

Increasing sunshine throughout the day

Rain chances later in the week

We're starting the work week off with some patchy fog impacting inland neighborhoods like Kingsville and Falfurrias so take your time if you're in those areas.

Muggy and warm conditions are going to be a staple in the forecast this week, keeping temperatures consistently above average most of this week.

Rain chances look very promising as an upper level disturbance will move into the area later in the week. Rainfall accumulation estimates right now are between 1-2 inches but totals could change. Nevertheless, any rainfall we receive will be appreciated.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM patchy fog and then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 84º

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with fog developing

Temperature: Low 64º

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: AM patchy fog and then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 85º

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great day!