MONDAY FORECAST: Warm & Muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy morning fog
- Increasing sunshine throughout the day
- Rain chances later in the week
We're starting the work week off with some patchy fog impacting inland neighborhoods like Kingsville and Falfurrias so take your time if you're in those areas.
Muggy and warm conditions are going to be a staple in the forecast this week, keeping temperatures consistently above average most of this week.
Rain chances look very promising as an upper level disturbance will move into the area later in the week. Rainfall accumulation estimates right now are between 1-2 inches but totals could change. Nevertheless, any rainfall we receive will be appreciated.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: AM patchy fog and then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 84º
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy with fog developing
Temperature: Low 64º
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: AM patchy fog and then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 85º
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great day!