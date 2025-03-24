Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

MONDAY FORECAST: Warm & Muggy

Promising rain chances in the forecast this week
Julia Kwedi Monday 3/24/25 Sunrise Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Patchy morning fog
  • Increasing sunshine throughout the day
  • Rain chances later in the week

We're starting the work week off with some patchy fog impacting inland neighborhoods like Kingsville and Falfurrias so take your time if you're in those areas.

Muggy and warm conditions are going to be a staple in the forecast this week, keeping temperatures consistently above average most of this week.

Rain chances look very promising as an upper level disturbance will move into the area later in the week. Rainfall accumulation estimates right now are between 1-2 inches but totals could change. Nevertheless, any rainfall we receive will be appreciated.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM patchy fog and then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 84º
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with fog developing
Temperature: Low 64º
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: AM patchy fog and then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 85º
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.