MONDAY FORECAST: Hot and muggy week ahead

Hot and humid

No beneficial rainfall this week

It's a cloudy and muggy start to the new work week. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine by this afternoon with temperatures reaching the low and mid 90s. Hot and oppressive heat will continue in the forecast all week, with another round of Saharan dust moving into the area by mid-week. This will reinforce drier air into the Coastal Bend further decreasing rain chances into the weekend.

Over the past weekend, the NHC began monitoring a new area of interest in the Northeastern Gulf, near the Sunshine State. Right now, the area of disorganized t-storms is expected to cause heavy rainfall and localized flooding. It has a 30% chance of formation over the next 7 days.

Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine

Temperature: : High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Hot and partly sunny

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

