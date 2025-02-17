Monday Forecast: Cold morning to warmer afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Bundle up this morning and shed some of those layers by the afternoon

Strong cold front will move in Tuesday night

Rain chances improve by the end of the week

Saturday evening's cold front and radiational cooling overnight led to our temperatures to fall as low as the upper 30s, creating our cold Monday morning.

You'll need the layers this morning heading out the door but you can start to peel some away by this afternoon as temperatures increase into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will pick up a bit later in the day and will shift to a southeasterly flow so clouds will build and helps our temperatures increase a bit for tonight's lows and tomorrow afternoon's highs.

A strong cold front will pass through Tuesday night and this will usher in strong north winds and potentil near freezing temperatures in the forecast by the midweek.

Rain will be back in the forecast but looks more promising late in the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer afternoon

Temperature: High 70°F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chilly and cloudy

Temperature: Low 59°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 79°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!