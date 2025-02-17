Monday Forecast: Cold morning to warmer afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Bundle up this morning and shed some of those layers by the afternoon
- Strong cold front will move in Tuesday night
- Rain chances improve by the end of the week
Saturday evening's cold front and radiational cooling overnight led to our temperatures to fall as low as the upper 30s, creating our cold Monday morning.
You'll need the layers this morning heading out the door but you can start to peel some away by this afternoon as temperatures increase into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will pick up a bit later in the day and will shift to a southeasterly flow so clouds will build and helps our temperatures increase a bit for tonight's lows and tomorrow afternoon's highs.
A strong cold front will pass through Tuesday night and this will usher in strong north winds and potentil near freezing temperatures in the forecast by the midweek.
Rain will be back in the forecast but looks more promising late in the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and warmer afternoon
Temperature: High 70°F
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Chilly and cloudy
Temperature: Low 59°F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 79°F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great day!