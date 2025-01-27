Misty, cloudy and gloomy start to the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated to widespread showers for a majority of the week
Gloomy and dreary conditions will be in forecast for most of the week as low pressure hangs around the coast. Showers activity has decreased most of the afternoon and will pick again overnight.
We'll see the majority of our rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday with possible thunderstorms right before the arrival of our next cold front that will whisk away the rain and moisture, leaving us dry and sunny into the weekend.
Temperatures will increase with winds shifting to an eastern and eventually a southeasterly direction tomorrow.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloud and foggy
Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and warmer
Temperature: High 67ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a good evening!