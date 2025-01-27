Misty, cloudy and gloomy start to the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated to widespread showers for a majority of the week

Gloomy and dreary conditions will be in forecast for most of the week as low pressure hangs around the coast. Showers activity has decreased most of the afternoon and will pick again overnight.

We'll see the majority of our rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday with possible thunderstorms right before the arrival of our next cold front that will whisk away the rain and moisture, leaving us dry and sunny into the weekend.

Temperatures will increase with winds shifting to an eastern and eventually a southeasterly direction tomorrow.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloud and foggy

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy and warmer

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!