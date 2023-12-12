Milder then a little wetter

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — High pressure will move east and produce a return flow off the Gulf until another upper-level disturbance and Pacific cold front arrive Friday night. The system will bring rain that is needed.

Tonight expect fair skies and cool but not as cold as last night with a low near 50.

Tuesday we will have more clouds mixed with some sunshine breezy and milder with a high of 74.

Tuesday night cloudy breezy and much milder with a low of 62.

Wednesday will be cloudy, windy, damp and cool with occasional light showers and a high only near 70.

The light rain backs off on Thursday but picks up again on Thursday night and Friday, the wettest day of the week.

Stay Tuned.